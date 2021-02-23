The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator Announces the Addition of Five New Members to the Board of Directors including Youth Board Member who will Represent Youth Voice

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thinkubator, a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit focused on education, research, and community, has announced five new members to its Board of Directors. The new members bring a tremendous level of expertise in the areas of healthcare, medicine, technology, and finance and join The Thinkubator’s existing Board of local and nationally known professionals. Included in the new slate of Board members is Youth Member, Naomi Okunrobo who will represent the position of youth served by The Thinkubator in the Bronx and beyond. The following members will bring their expertise, connection to the Bronx, and commitment to communities of color to The Thinkubator family:

Calvin McCoy Jr., Regional Manager of Americas, Enterprise Technology Services, Bloomberg LP.

Lynne Holden, MD, Professor, Emergency Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Vice-Chair, Diversity and Inclusion, Department of Emergency Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and President, Mentoring in Medicine, Inc.

Naomi Okunrobo, Youth Board Member, High School Junior.

Terrence Turner, Senior Research & Development Specialist, Targeting Vector Construction, VelociGene Department, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Amina Yamusah, Co-Founder and CTO, Jointhebloc.

“We are very excited to announce our new members of our Board of Directors. We look forward to their contributions in continuing to build The Thinkubator as a community asset that supports the growth and development of youth in the Bronx,” said, Dr.Edward Summers, President and CEO of The Thinkubator. "The Board of Directors for The Thinkubator is fortunate to have dynamic leaders in business, healthcare, and science join our ranks. Our collective drive to equip local youth with jobs, skills, and lifelong opportunities, coupled with our love for the Bronx, will pave the way for another year of stellar results through The Thinkubator programming," said Jessica Johnson, Chair, The Thinkubator Board of Directors and President and CEO of Johnson Security Bureau.

About The Thinkubator:

The Thinkubator is a Bronx-based nonprofit organization focused on crafting innovative strategies to complex local challenges that have global implications. The Thinkubator exists to train, educate, and connect Bronx youth to work-based learning experiences, employment, and educational opportunities. The Thinkubator seeks to prepare diverse, low-income youth from the Bronx to succeed in the workplace and the world. The Thinkubator approaches its work through three major areas: education, research, and community.

The Thinkubator Education provides education, career, and work-based learning opportunities for young adults.

The Thinkubator Research conducts research and provides consultancy to the education, nonprofit, public, and private sectors.

The Thinkubator Community concentrates on the intersection of community issues that inhibit communal growth, development, and productivity and combats poverty.

Collectively, The Thinkubator provides a systematic approach to workforce, economic, and community development, educational attainment and combat poverty. The Thinkubator leverages the knowledge, experiences both professional and lived, and agility of its stakeholders to improve the human condition and the institution's effectiveness.

Current The Thinkubator Board Members:

Jason Acosta, New York City Department of Education

Dr. Lessie Branch, Metropolitan College of New York

Cecil Brooks, U.S. Congressional Representative The Honorable Ritchie John Torres

Marlene Cintron, The Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation

Rachel Charlop-Powers, Consultant

Jason Duchin, DreamYard

Jessica Johnson-Cope, Johnson Security Bureau

Tim Lord, DreamYard

Monica Major, The Bronx Borough President’s Office

Alex Margovsky, AlphaRidge

Liz Neumark, Great Performances

Brenda Rosen, Breaking Ground

Talika Summers, Altice