Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Ashtabula
Harpersfield Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Jefferson Area Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Athens
Federal-Hocking Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Butler
Miami University
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Champaign
Urbana City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clark
Clark State Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Coshocton
Coshocton County Agricultural Society
FFR IPA
12/01/2016 TO 11/30/2018
Cuyahoga
City of Brook Park
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Cuyahoga Community College
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Garfield Heights City School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
Melissa C. Melendez, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Rocky River City School District
CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of North Randall
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Delaware
Ellen R. Tamburello, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Fayette
City of Washington Court House
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Franklin
A-1 Nursing Care, Inc.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Bexley Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility
07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019
Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)
The Ohio State University Department of Athletics
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
WOSU Public Media
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Gallia
Village of Centerville
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
Hamilton
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jefferson
Eastern Ohio Correction Center
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Youngstown State University
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Medina County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Meigs
Eastern Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mercer
St. Henry Consolidated Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
Trotwood-Madison City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Muskingum
West Muskingum Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Portage
Portage Area School Consortium
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Windham Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
Village of Shiloh
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Scioto
Shawnee State University
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Seneca
North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
VOCA Corporation of Ohio - Market Avenue Group Home
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Warren
Lebanon City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wayne
Norwayne Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
