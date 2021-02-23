Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 22, 2021                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. The Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Harpersfield Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Jefferson Area Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Federal-Hocking Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Miami University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Urbana City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Clark State Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton County Agricultural Society

 FFR  IPA

12/01/2016 TO 11/30/2018

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Brook Park

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Community College

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Garfield Heights City School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Melissa C. Melendez, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Rocky River City School District

 CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of North Randall

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Delaware

Ellen R. Tamburello, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Fayette

City of Washington Court House

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Franklin

A-1 Nursing Care, Inc.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Bexley Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility

 

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio

 

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)

 

 

 

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

WOSU Public Media

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Village of Centerville

 

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Eastern Ohio Correction Center

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Youngstown State University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Medina County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Meigs

Eastern Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

St. Henry Consolidated Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Trotwood-Madison City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

West Muskingum Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Portage Area School Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Windham Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Village of Shiloh

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Scioto

Shawnee State University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

VOCA Corporation of Ohio - Market Avenue Group Home

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Warren

Lebanon City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Norwayne Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

