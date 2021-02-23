For Immediate Release:

February 22, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. The Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Harpersfield Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Jefferson Area Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Athens Federal-Hocking Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Butler Miami University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Champaign Urbana City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clark Clark State Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Coshocton Coshocton County Agricultural Society FFR IPA 12/01/2016 TO 11/30/2018 Cuyahoga City of Brook Park 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Cuyahoga Community College IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Garfield Heights City School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 Melissa C. Melendez, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Rocky River City School District CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of North Randall 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Delaware Ellen R. Tamburello, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Fayette City of Washington Court House IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Franklin A-1 Nursing Care, Inc. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Bexley Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility 07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019 Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 School Employees Retirement System of Ohio GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only) The Ohio State University Department of Athletics IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 WOSU Public Media IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Gallia Village of Centerville 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jefferson Eastern Ohio Correction Center IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Youngstown State University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Medina Medina County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Meigs Eastern Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mercer St. Henry Consolidated Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Trotwood-Madison City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Muskingum West Muskingum Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Portage Portage Area School Consortium IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Windham Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Village of Shiloh 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Scioto Shawnee State University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Seneca North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 VOCA Corporation of Ohio - Market Avenue Group Home MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Warren Lebanon City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wayne Norwayne Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111