New President Appointed to Helm NativeCoin
EINPresswire.com/ -- NativeCoin (N8V) is proud to announce the naming of Native American Randy Williams as its new President.
A member of the Tlingit Tribe in Alaska and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe in Oklahoma, and a graduate of Dartmouth College, Williams brings to the table a lifetime of experience working with Tribes and Tribal councils, as well as managing numerous casinos on Tribal lands and owning many private businesses.
"President Williams will help navigate and guide us in Indian Country like never before," said. N8V CEO Jeff Johnson. “My directive has always been to find the right person for the right job, and with his experience and his background, there is nobody better that we could have found to help lead the charge for NativeCoin."
NativeCoin is creating a new cryptocurrency that will be used in Tribal businesses, casinos, and online gaming platforms. It would be the first sovereign Native American currency.
"It's important to be able to communicate at all of the different levels of the many layers of Indian Country," Williams said of his role in NativeCoin. "And that is something I have always been very comfortable with. Whether it is with Tribal councils, local, state and national governments, or the business community, being able to communicate to all is an important quality for getting the cryptocurrency message out there.”
Williams said a casino is only a jump-off-point for the uses and benefits of introducing and using cryptocurrency in Tribal local markets.
“I see customers using NativeCoin when they purchase gas, cigarettes, products from the C-Store, in hotels, at concerts and Tribal gift shops,” he said. “It's a process, and it's going to take time. I think that cryptocurrency is here to stay. It's going to be the currency that all Tribes can use. It creates a niche in the currency market. It gives them the currency they can identify with and opens all their businesses to the younger generations on the local level, and the world on a global level."
To learn more about NativeCoin and read the rest of this article, please visit Native-coin.com
To learn more about NativeCoin and read the rest of this article, please visit Native-coin.com
