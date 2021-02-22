School Yard Rapper Griot B Educates Through Music With His New Album “RACISM”
Brandon "Griot B" Brown has been an educator of minds for over a decade. He began his career as a public school teacher in South Los Angeles and Inglewood, California. He used hip-hop in his classroom to increase students' achievement. His success as a teacher and leader led him to take up the mantle of Griot B and create SchoolYard Rap. He's traveled to over 19 states and performed or presented at over 150 colleges and schools. SchoolYard Rap is a Black owned education consulting, curriculum and content production company focused on educating learners of all ages with energy, empathy, and accuracy through the lens of history.
Set It up (Lyrics)
We treat black kids like Kaepernick
Don’t care about what their reason is
All we look at what their action is
Then blindly just punish what they did
Defiance is the main reason for suspension
For black kids in education system
Are the rules made for the children
or for teachers to control ambition?
Schools are funded by property tax
Where are the wealthy properties at?
Ruby Bridges only 65
Segregation is still intact
Following the civil unrest after the George Floyd murder and the worldwide Black Lives Matter Movement, Griot B decided that he would expand his music through education to teach every American adult, especially white Americans about the roots to this tree of racism Black Americans were protesting.
“My pregnant wife didn’t want me to protest anymore, but I decided I would play my part by creating something new and different from my past projects.”
Griot B found success by using hip-hop in his classroom to increase students’ achievement.
He continues “The conversation about race is happening in classrooms, board rooms and dining rooms across this country. This album gives listeners facts and truths in an educational, but also entertaining way, in hopes of initiating these important conversations with more knowledge, empathy and understanding.” The Discography for RACISM tackles violence, history, slavery, inequality, politics and even “Karens.”
