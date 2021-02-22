GIRLGAMER Challenge is On(line)
Award-winning esports festival returns as an online competition for 2021NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIRLGAMER CHALLENGE IS ON(LINE)
• Competition will be held online from March to May of 2021
• Will be played in multiple regions across the globe
• Prize pool of USD 50,000
GIRLGAMER Challenge is the new online competition under the GIRLGAMER brand, which will be played online across Europe, North and South America, Oceania, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The games in competition will be Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.
“The GIRLGAMER Challenge is the result of our continued effort in expanding the vision of empowering women in esports around the world. At launch this will be a standalone competition, but we plan on establishing new partnerships, expanding the covered regions, and adding new game titles in the coming editions”, says Fernando Pereira, organizer of GIRLGAMER Esports Festival.
Sponsored by Galaxy Racer Esports, Logitech G and Astro Gaming, the prize pool of the GIRLGAMER Challenge will be USD 50,000, distributed across the tournaments.
The organizing partners include BBL, Critical Hit Entertainment, Grow uP Esports, Metta Sport, ROX Gaming and SCOGA & YUP.GG.
Registrations for the GIRLGAMER Challenge will open soon at www.girlgamer.gg. The tournaments will be conducted using the OK Let’s Play platform.
Organized by Evoloop, the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival is an exciting event focused on celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games, as well as a platform to promote women empowerment, having been awarded as the “Best Esports Festival” at the FestX Awards in 2018.
Evoloop is an Esports Agency with a global mindset, established in Hong Kong. With a management team that has many years of esports know-how and industry relations, Evoloop hosts competitive tournaments and business conferences, while also offering esports-related services such as event organizing and strategy consultancy.
WWW.GIRLGAMER.GG
