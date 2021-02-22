A Global Software Company raises USD148M from Global Private Equity Partners
A Global Software Company that provides a low-code platform for process management and CRM, has completed a USD148 Million capital raise from Global Private Equity Partners, an International Growth Equity Firm investing in high growth companies.
The funding is a minority investment to fuel the company’s growth, with Company’s strategy, leadership team, product vision and commitment to customer success remaining unchanged.
Since its founding, the Company has achieved rapid organic growth without previous external capital. Today, the company is delivering exceptional financial results with a team of 800 people Worldwide.
This investment comes on the heels of rapid exponential company growth. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its net retention rate in 2020 was the highest in the Company’s history. The Company will use the funds to build aggressively on this momentum and will invest in R&D, global marketing, and sales expansion, and support its vast network of partners in 110 countries worldwide.
“Our vision is a World where everyone can automate business ideas in minutes,” says CEO and co-founder of the Company. “Now is a critical time for digital and IT leaders to leverage tech and transform their organizations into low-code companies. This investment will allow us to keep building toward the vision of creating the new world, where any company can automate and change their business processes at speed and scale.”
“Incredible support and in-house know-how of Global Private Equity Partners helped us to achieve our goals”, said CEO of the Company.
The Company is consistently recognized by top industry analysts, including Gartner and Forrester. It has been included into five Gartner Magic Quadrants and seven Forrester Waves, named a Leader in two Gartner Magic Quadrants — for Sales Force Automation and CRM Lead Management — in 2019 and 2020.
The emerging global low-code development platform market is predicted to reach USD187 billion by 2030 and holds immense potential for organizations to digitize key business processes and reinvent how they engage with customers, partners, and employees. The Company is well positioned to continue its category dominance and will use the funds to boost the development of the market for low-code process management and CRM solutions.
“We are delighted to partner with visionary co-founder and CEO of the Company and their team. The Company truly has it all to deliver on its ambitious expansion plans – a first-class team committed to its customers, solid execution and strong product innovation,” added Leading Project Manager of Global Private Equity Partners.
About Global Private Equity Partners.
Strength, Solutions and Growth
At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a Leading Global Investment and Advisory Firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow, and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients’ private markets investment programs a true success. That is all we do. And we do it with passion.
Our culture is expressed through five guiding principles:
Winning together – We operate seamlessly across geographies and functions as one wealth management group. We look for opportunities to help others accomplish goals in investment banking, asset management, etc. and actively contribute to the firm’s successes. We have a low tolerance for bureaucracy and politics; and invite open discussion.
Client focus – Our clients’ interests always come first. We are committed to flawless execution and going the extra mile for clients. We deliver on promises but never promise what we can’t deliver. We stress innovation, creativity, quality, and dedication and are always solutions-driven.
The best people – We strive to hire, develop, and retain the best professionals in the business. We recognize, foster, and reward merit, while encouraging training and development to maintain and enhance our professional expertise. We are committed to valuing and leveraging diversity in our people. Our commitment to diversity has been embedded through our wide support of employee networks. The networks work in partnership with the group to foster an inclusive environment and raise diversity awareness within Global Private Equity Partners. Senior managers across the group are committed to ensuring that diversity is integral to our business strategy through their membership of global and regional diversity committees and their support of strategic diversity action plans.
Trusted – We expect the highest ethical standards to be maintained and seek compliance with the law and regulations. We acknowledge mistakes and encourage constructive disagreement. In everything we do, we focus on the processes and controls to protect the Global Private Equity Partners brand.
Pioneering – Our pioneering spirit delivers superior solutions for our clients. There is widespread awareness and pride in our firsts, evidence that we are already delivering an inventive spirit. It strikes a chord with each of us individually, making us feel that we have lots of ideas to contribute. It also suggests an energetic, ideas-centric, creative organization – something each of us would feel proud to be part of.
