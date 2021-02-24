Key Housing Announces 'AVA at Pacific Beach' Lands Coveted SoCal Featured Listing for San Diego Corporate Apartments
Key Housing focuses on hard-to-find corporate housing in Southern California.
San Diego in February is hardly punishment for the busy corporate type.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing Connections, a best-in-class service for finding hard-to-find corporate housing in California including San Diego and Southern California, at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce the winner of its coveted SoCal featured complex to be the 'AVA at Pacific Beach.' Located in sunny San Diego, the complex attracts corporate travelers who want a home away from home in San Diego when they are looking for corporate apartments.
— Bob Lee
"San Diego in February is hardly punishment for the busy corporate type,'" explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "We want corporate travelers to find the best-in-class corporate housing in San Diego, and thus have selected the 'AVA at Pacific Beach' as our coveted March 2021 designee."
Interested persons can read the listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/ava-pacific-beach. It explains that AVA Pacific Beach is a newly renovated living space steps from the Pacific ocean, the beach and everything in between. Where bottomless brunches converge with fish tacos, where surfing meets sunning and beach bars meet boutiques, this complex will not disappoint even the most discriminating corporate traveler. As part of a new website, interested persons can also read city specific pages for Southern California such as San Diego (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/san-diego/), Yorba Linda (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/yorba-linda/), and of course Los Angeles (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/los-angeles/). Perhaps even more efficiently, interested readers can visit the sitemap at https://www.keyhousing.com/site-map/ to browse all available content on the newly improved website.
FINDING HARD-TO-FIND CORPORATE HOUSING IN SAN DIEGO
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Jose, San Francisco, or Los Angeles as well as smaller cities like Carlsbad, Studio City, and Glendale. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term serviced apartments in places like San Francisco, Ontario, Costa Mesa, and just about every city in California. Whether it's furnished apartments or serviced corporate housing, search, click, or call today!
