Exactly One Year Later Corey Feldman To Re-Release Documentary "My Truth..." at Half Price

In Honor of the One Year Anniversary and In Light of Marilyn Manson Allegations, Corey Feldman's Documentary "My Truth..." Deserves Second Look

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exactly one year ago today, tickets went on sale for Corey Feldman’s long-awaited documentary My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, detailing the sexual abuse that he and Corey Haim suffered as children in Hollywood. In honor of the one-year anniversary and in light of recent allegations against Marilyn Manson, who has harassed and tried to discredit Feldman for years, Corey is re-releasing his film at half price. The film soundtrack also features UR Free a song Corey wrote to his deceased best friend about letting go of the childhood trauma. The song peaked at #17 on The Billboard Charts. Tickets will be available for only $10 until Wednesday, March 10th at https://www.mytruthdoc.com/ Despite tons of media coverage leading up to the worldwide release and during the Los Angeles premiere at the Director’s Guild of America, the world was shut down only days later due to COVID-19. Corey Feldman faced a huge disruption of service, pirating and being forced to step down from his position on the board of Sexual Harassment at SAG due to false allegations from his former band members who are close to Marilyn Manson. Corey has spoken for years about the pain and torture Manson has inflicted upon him and Manson himself even admitted it himself in his autobiography The Long Hard Road Out of Hell.Between COVID, a tumultuous election, and all of the controversy surrounding the film’s premiere with DOS, Corey’s documentary received little to no coverage following its release, and no investigations were made into any of the abusers mentioned in the film. Those trying to silence Feldman are winning, the media has been continuing to turn a blind eye, but Corey Feldman keeps fighting.To commemorate the film’s one year anniversary, the 11th anniversary of Corey Haim’s death and with Marilyn Manson being investigated for Pedophilia in Florida, Corey feels it’s more important than ever for people to take another look at his film or see it for the first time. Corey has been speaking his truth for decades. He has stood by countless victims privately and publicly and has worked tirelessly with Child USA to change laws so that victims can have justice. Corey Feldman and Corey Haim deserve justice too.Tickets can be purchased today through March 10th for only $10 at http://www.mytruthdoc.com/ Media Contact: Samantha Waranch, JAG PR (818) 905-5511 samanthaw@jagpr.com