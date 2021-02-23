Loyalty360’s Loyalty Management Magazine Q1 2021 Edition Now Available
EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, has released its latest Loyalty Management magazine, focused on best practices and trends for 2021.
This Q1 2021 edition includes brand features with executives from Bank of America, Air Canada, Church’s Chicken, SCENE, and Donatos Pizza. The features focus on various trends, from digital innovation to advances in technology, the importance of giving back to customers and communities, and the value of resilient customer relationships coming out of a turbulent 2020 for many brands.
Brand Features:
• Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program is winning when it comes to member satisfaction and loyalty. The first-of-its-kind banking program is consistently looking to innovate through new rewards, partnerships, and an enhanced web and mobile app experience.
• For a loyalty and rewards program that only started a few years ago, so far, Donatos Pizza has seen excellent results, allowing the brand to better understand members, personalize offers, and anticipate customers’ needs.
• While 2020 was anything but smooth sailing for the travel industry, that did not stop Air Canada from finding new ways to innovate and develop ideas to serve its customers, including a relaunch of its Aeroplan program in November.
• Church’s Chicken has been on a digital transformation journey over the last few years, concentrating on web experiences, e-commerce capabilities, mobile, and CRM, and is now forward-focused on personalization, customer engagement, and next-generation store operations.
• SCENE, Canada‘s largest entertainment loyalty program, reached a significant program milestone just over a year ago: 10 million members. SCENE’s program is all about building experiences and bringing people together; however, those experiences may look a little different these days.
Similar to other recent editions of Loyalty Management magazine, this issue is available to read online in a digital format on Loyalty360. In addition to the written articles, readers will also find links to video and podcast interviews with each of the brand features.
Furthermore, the Q1 Loyalty Management magazine includes an overview of the top customer loyalty and CX trends to follow in 2021, which includes contributions from several supplier partners’ thought leaders, including Salesforce, Brierley, Epsilon, Prizelogic, HTK, Stuzo, SMG, Formation, Baesman, Drop Tank, Clarus Commerce, Capillary Technologies, and Vesta.
“At Loyalty360, we are excited for a new year and look forward to a great 2021,” says Mark Johnson, Loyalty360 CEO. “We’re thrilled to share our Q1 Loyalty Management magazine to highlight some of the industry‘s top trends and best practices today. The online version of Loyalty Management has become a member-favorite after last year‘s redesign, and we can‘t wait for the unique stories this year will hold.”
The current edition launched on February 22 and can be read at Loyalty360.org.
Loyalty Management magazine is available to members and non-members of Loyalty360. For additional information on becoming a member, please visit Loyalty360.org or contact us at info@loyalty360.org.

