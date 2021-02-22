Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NETFLIX RELEASES TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR A WEEK AWAY MUSICAL

A Week Away

RELEASING ON NETFLIX MARCH 26TH

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming family musical, A Week Away, which tells the story of troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) who has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it. A Week Away releases Friday, March 26th, 2021.

Soundtrack Coming Soon!
The official “A Week Away” soundtrack will be available for pre-order on 2/26 accompanied by the release of 3 early singles: “Let’s Go Make A Memory,” “Place In This World,” and “Best Thing Ever (Stage Version).” The full 13 track album is set to release on 3/19 at all digital streaming providers, and will include special features by Johnnyswim, Tauren Wells and Riley Clemmons.

Director: Roman White
Screenplay By: Alan Powell & Kali Bailey
Story By: Alan Powell & Kali Bailey and Gabriel Vasquez
Cast: Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison, Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, Iain Tucker
with David Koechner and Sherri Shepherd
Producers: Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, Gabriel Vasquez
Executive Producer: Vicky Patel
Co-Producers: Roman White and Bailee Madison
Co-Executive producers: Corby Pons, Traci Hagedorn
Supervising Choreographer: Paul Becker
Choreographer: Melena Rounis
Music by: Adam Watts

A Week Away Trailer

You just read:

