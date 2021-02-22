Circa 1750 Essex County VA Farm House on 109± Ac. w/Grapevines/Vineyard - set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Only a short drive from the Rappahannock River, this property is located only 5 mi. off of Rt. 17, and has great potential to continue the vineyard operation, estate lots, livestock/farming and more.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of circa 1750 3 bedroom 2 bath farm house with several outbuilding and grape vines/vineyard on 109.4± acres in Essex County VA – on March 4 at 3 pm Eastern according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Only a short drive from the Rappahannock River, this property is located only 5 miles off of Rt. 17, and has great potential to continue the vineyard operation, estate lots, livestock/farming and more,” said Nicholls. “Invest in an appreciating asset and Bid Your Price!!”
“The country estate features 109.4± acres zoned A-1 with 2,190± ft. of road frontage, a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2,700± sq. ft. circa 1750 farm house (remodeled on 1985), several outbuilding and 8 acres of viable grapes and 26 acres of potential vineyard with trellis system,” said Craig Damewood Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The properties home’s highlights include an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, hard wood floors, finished walk-out basement, attic, porches, gravel driveway and several outbuildings noted Damewood.
Located at 667 Hustle Rd., Hustle, VA, the property is conveniently located just 5 miles off of Rt. 17, and is located 16 miles from Tappahannock, 19 miles from Rt. 301/Bowling Green, 40 miles from Fredericksburg and 50 miles from Richmond.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Craig Damewood at 703/303-4760 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
