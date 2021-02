Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of LiSa Linescan SWIR Camera

LiSa SWIR LInescan Camera

Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new LiSa linescan SWIR camera with 2048 pixel resolution, 7.5 um pixels, 60 kHz frame rate with CameraLink.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new LiSa linescan camera enables high performance machine vision imaging applications in the 900-1700 nm SWIR spectral region. 60 kHz frame rate is achieved through the Cameralink port at 2048 pixel resolution. The LiSa comes with complete software tools for quick implementation of your machine vision application.LiSa applications include:Solar Panel inspectionWafer/Silicon Die inspectionWaste sortingFruit sortingKey features of the LiSa linescan camera include:2048 pixel resolution7.5 um square pixelsUp to 60 kHz frame rateCameralinkSpectral response: 900-1700 nmSoftware tools for application developmentPembroke Instruments, LLC is a leading source for state-of-the art imaging and spectroscopy products for industrial, life science, and military applications. For a quote on this product please email Dr. Leslie M. Tack at sales@pembrokeinstruments.comPembroke Instruments, LLCSan Francisco, California USA 94127 https://pembrokeinstruments.com sales@pembrokeinstruments.com