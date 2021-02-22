Shannon Collins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Physical Therapist, Shannon Collins, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Physical Therapist - 2021" according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Shannon Collins and her company Peak Performance into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

Shannon has over 25 years of experience treating athletes both on the field and in returning them to their sport, getting performers back on stage and returning those with musculoskeletal injuries back to pain-free function quickly, efficiently and with less downtime than they expected. She completed the Manual Therapy exams of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association in 1991 to become a Certified Manual Physical Therapist. Shannon migrated to California in 1994 and began Peak Performance in 1998. She became a Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist in 2001. Her Career has included teaching athletic training courses in Canada and orthopedic and pathology courses in Physical Therapy at Mount St. Mary’s College, and more recently, mentoring. Shannon enjoys working with her daughters’ sports teams, learning new things, working out, and family time.

"The Peak Performance team of experts pairs the most recent scientific advances with proven effective techniques to get you back to your level of 'peak performance'", states Peak Performance. "We get to know 'you' in depth, your goals, how your body specifically works (and doesn’t work), and what interventions need to be done to make it function in a pain-free, optimally performing manner. We consistently earn accolades from our patients and referral sources for our intensive approach to treatment, returning clients to function and athletes to sport in fewer visits than required elsewhere, and at a higher level of function than they thought possible."

Peak Performance consists of Board Certified Specialists in orthopedics and doctors of Physical Therapy. Their therapists have extensive training and experience in all musculo-skeletal conditions, orthopedic and sports injuries, and stay on top of the latest research and techniques. Peak Performance also uses a comprehensive approach to complex spine issues. All appointments are one-on-one with the therapist with ample time for all patients questions.

"As one of the most experienced and highly trained Physical Therapy and Wellness provider organizations in the Los Angeles area, we are able to deliver high quality patient care efficiently and cost effectively, with better outcomes and greater overall patient satisfaction," concludes Peak Performance. "Peak Performance expert clinicians treat patients with more complex conditions, have advanced diagnostic skills, and provide more effective clinical outcomes to manage patients more efficiently."