Object Edge Launches Partnership with Unbxd
Object Edge announces new partnership with Unbxd, a best-in-class, revenue-focused search solution for product discovery.WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Object Edge, an award-winning eCommerce consultancy, announces a new partnership with Unbxd, an AI-powered Commerce Search and product discovery solution. Object Edge now provides customers with revenue-focused solutions for driving onsite search and product discovery.
Unbxd is the fastest-growing eCommerce product discovery platform on the market, with over 1300+ retailers in their portfolio across 40+ countries. By applying advanced data sciences, Unbxd helps eCommerce businesses optimize user interactions, drive conversions, and increase sales volume. Unbxd’s AI-powered tech-stack empowers eCommerce stores to create a contextual, relevant, and personalized shopping experience.
Kelly Rader, VP of Digital Experience at Object Edge says, “We are excited to launch this partnership and offer a best-in-class, revenue-focused search solution to our clients and partners. As the customer expectations become more sophisticated, this tool uniquely allows brands to differentiate and compete with exceptional product discovery.”
The digital landscape is changing at a rapid pace. The need for eCommerce businesses to grab shoppers’ attention is higher today than ever before. The shopper today is expecting a personalized shopping experience each time they visit an online store. We at Unbxd are building technology to meet both ends of the spectrum and shape the future of Commerce search", says Prashant Kumar CTO and Co-founder at Unbxd. He adds "With this partnership with Object Edge, we aim to drive digital transformation together for eCommerce stores across the globe."
ABOUT OBJECT EDGE
Object Edge is an award-winning consultancy that designs, implements, and manages eCommerce in B2B and B2C. As the digital landscape changes, we are here to help you navigate it. With enterprise eCommerce implementations, rich experience design, and commerce accelerators, we transform your business using the world's leading eCommerce platforms. Learn more at: objectedge.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/object-edge.
ABOUT UNBXD
Unbxd is an AI-driven eCommerce search platform that understands shoppers’ intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy — across purchase journeys. Unbxd powers search for more than 1300+ eCommerce sites across 40+ countries. The Unbxd product discovery solution is custom-built to be deployed across verticals such as Fashion, Healthcare, Pharma, Autoparts, Home Decor, B2B, and Mass Merchants. For more information, please visit unbxd.com or follow them on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unbxd-inc.
Sarah Falcon
Object Edge
