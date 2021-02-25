Chevy Repairs Kept Affordable with autopom! Vehicle Protection Plans

Chevy warranty expired? You can find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

A Chevy Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! helps drivers cover the costs of repairs following a mechanical breakdown.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Chevy Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! will help drivers cover the repair costs associated with an unexpected mechanical breakdown. Like with a Chevy warranty, drivers can potentially get their entire repair costs covered. After only one major repair, most plans pay for themselves.

“Our plans are backed by ‘A+’ rated administrators,” explains Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “You also have our BBB accredited team by your side to help answer questions, find the right plan, and provide excellent after-the-sale customer service.”

autopom! has been celebrated for its quality customer service, including its Claims Assistance Program, which helps ensure customers are being treated fairly and per the terms of their contract.

Other benefits of a Vehicle Protection Plan from autopom! include 24/7 roadside assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, rental vehicle assistance, and repair shop choice. Thanks to a new partnership with RepairPal, autopom! customers can have repairs and maintenance performed at one of the more than 2,600 certified repair facilities autopom! and RepairPal support: https://repairpal.com/autopom

“autopom! stands for automotive peace of mind,” adds Jones. “We live by this value, from helping drivers get back on the road with rental cars to helping them find qualified repair shops.”

Plans are available for nearly all major makes and models (except luxury brands). To request a free quote, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141.



About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

