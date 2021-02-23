Crystal Goliday, ‘The Fund Finder For Education’, Launched ‘Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK)’, A National Nonprofit
Empowering Inner City Youth to Continue Their Education
I want all of us to win. Growing up with many people helping me along my journey, I want to equip others with the knowledge I learned so that they could turn their dreams into reality”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Fund Finder for Education,” Crystal Goliday, founded a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK), providing educational, financial, and social resources to inner city youth and domestic violence survivors. Goliday is passionate about balancing the unequal disbursement of information provided to black and brown communities, compared to other communities, so she is taking her knowledge and resources to the next level.
— Crystal Goliday, Founder, President, and Executive Director
“I want all of us to win. Growing up with many people helping me along my journey, I want to equip others with the knowledge I learned so that they could turn their dreams into reality.”--Crystal Goliday, Founder, President, and Executive Director
According to the 2020 report, Trends in College Pricing, the College Board reports, “for out-of-state students attending four-year public colleges, the average budget comes to $43,280, and for students attending private colleges, the average budget is $54,880”. Families are worried and unsure about how they will pay for college, plus the impact of the global pandemic has added another layer to these feelings. To assist with the increasing cost to attend college, NUK hosts an annual scholarship fundraiser, Creating Legacies Today, as well as ongoing fundraising efforts through AmazonSmile, where Amazon donates 0.5% of the price of eligible smile.amazon.com purchases to Never Underestimate Knowledge when it is selected as the charity of choice.
To date, Never Underestimate Knowledge has successfully awarded THE RHM SCHOLARSHIP to five deserving high school and college students in 2020, which is a scholarship in honor of the late Mother of the NUK Founder and Executive Director, Crystal Goliday. The goal is to award a total of 10 scholarships in 2021, which will happen with the help of the community.
“Great organization supporting our youth!” –Erika White, Never Underestimate Knowledge Supporter and Creating Legacies Today 2020 Attendee
To learn more information about Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK) and to support the efforts by becoming a sponsor for the next scholarship fundraiser or to simply donate, please visit www.NeverUnderestimateKnowledge.org. Follow Never Underestimate Knowledge on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.
ABOUT NEVER UNDERESTIMATE KNOWLEDGE (NUK)
Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing inner-city youth and domestic violence survivors with educational, financial, and social resources to thrive in life and fulfill their goals. NUK supports youth in their academic endeavors and empowers domestic violence survivors to leave abusive relationships and begin a new life and path to success.
ABOUT CRYSTAL GOLIDAY
Who wants to go to college at no cost? Crystal Goliday is “The Fund Finder For Education'' who equips scholars with skills to attend their dream university debt free, complete college, and thrive after graduation. Crystal utilizes her wealth of knowledge she acquired while earning three degrees free. Additionally, she was extended the opportunity to attend professional conferences and receive housing at no cost. Crystal was recruited by and relocated to various cities via Fortune 500 companies (Lockheed Martin and Accenture), and founded her 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Never Underestimate Knowledge, through which she provides resources to inner-city youth and domestic violence survivors.
Crystal guides clients via her “secret sauce” to equip them as collegiates who focus solely on education without the stressors of finances. She helps them expand their network with individuals and organizations along their journey. She is a hidden gem in her industry because she can identify other resources beyond scholarships and loans to pay for college tuition, housing, etc. Plus, she has a powerful network that elevates her services to the next level.
###
Sloane Parker
CG Consulting LLC
+1 202-852-0534
PR@CrystalGoliday.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Never Underestimate Knowledge (NUK) Introduction Video and First NUK Scholarship Announcement