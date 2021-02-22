Aurora Securities, Inc. and Secure Asset Management, LLC announce the hiring of Lori Kamen.

TROY, MICHIGAN, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE

Provided by Aurora Securities, Inc. and Secure Asset Management, LLC

Contact Bryan Spencer, CEO and Founder

BSpencer@SecureInvestorsGroup.com or (248) 705-6088

For Immediate Release: February 22, 2021



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lori Kamen to join Aurora Securities, Inc. as President and Chief Compliance

Aurora Securities, Inc. and Secure Asset Management, LLC announce the hiring of Lori Kamen. Kamen recently joined Aurora Securities, Inc. to serve as the President and Chief Compliance Officer of the broker-dealer. Ms. Kamen is also serving as an investment advisor representative (“IAR”) of Secure Asset Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. In this role, Ms. Kamen will be responsible for overseeing and managing regulatory compliance across the businesses.

Ms. Kamen has served in a variety of compliance and officer roles at various broker-dealers and investment advisers since 1997 with firms such as CNL Financial, Pershing/BNY Mellon and Foreside. Ms. Kamen grew up in Westport, Connecticut and attended Ithaca College in upstate New York. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Politics and a minor in Interpersonal Communications. Ms. Kamen holds Series 4, 7, 24, 53, 63 and 66 licenses.

“Ms. Kamen brings an extraordinary level of experience and insight that is vital to Aurora Securities future growth, helping us gain even greater traction into new markets, expanding our product offerings and strengthening our compliance framework as we navigate the ever-changing business and regulatory landscapes, said Bryan Spencer, President and CEO.” “Ms. Kamen has done a tremendous job in her previous roles and we will benefit from her sound judgment and ability to identify and resolve complex issues in this dynamic environment.”

About Aurora Securities: Aurora Securities, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer, an affiliate of Secure Asset Management, LLC., a registered investment adviser firm. Both entities are designed for entrepreneurial-minded financial services professionals. The spirit of our approach is to provide our clients with a tailored investment approach based on each client’s unique financial objectives. Securities are offered through Aurora Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. The Aurora Securities team is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Secure Asset Management: Secure Asset Management, LLC, has been serving the needs of institutional and individual investors globally since 2007. Secure Asset Management clients include large corporate and public pension plans, foundations and endowments, as well as thousands of high-net-worth individuals. Secure Asset Management is registered as an investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Its portfolio management team is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

For more information visit: https://sassetmgmt.com/ and https://aurorasecurities.net/.

Check the background of these firms and/or this investment professional on FINRA's BrokerCheck®.

####