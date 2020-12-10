Secure Investors Group acquires South Michigan Insurance Agency, Inc. & Donald E. Thornton Insurance in Lawton, Michigan

The integration of these agencies will bring additional value through exceptional customer service and financial solutions throughout Michigan.

TROY, MICHIGAN, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Investors Group, Inc. to acquire South Michigan Insurance Agency, Inc. and the Donald E. Thornton Insurance Agency in Lawton, Michigan.

The integration of these agencies will bring current policyholders of both South Michigan Insurance Agency, Inc. and the Donald E. Thorton Insurance Agency in Lawton, Michigan additional value through exceptional customer service and financial solutions. Depending on the needs of a client, this could include retirement savings, retirement income tactics, mortgages, and investments.

Debra L. Lee, President, welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer to ensure the move is seamless for clients of both insurance agencies. The South Michigan Insurance Agency and the Donald E. Thorton Agency have been servicing Lawton, Kalamazoo, and Paw Paw, as well as the surrounding areas since 1985 specializing in Auto, Home, Farm, Commercial, Life Insurance and Health Insurance. Debra Lee welcomes the acquisition with Secure Investors Group as the right move for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and enhanced personalized service with an exceptionally talented team.

“Combining our expertise with the size and reach of Secure Investors Group provides our existing clients access to competitive insurance solutions and products to help their financial wellness, said Debra Lee. We look forward to working with, and being a part of, this growing organization.”

Bryan E. Spencer, the Co-Founder of Secure Investors Group, has a long-established financial career in researching the financial services industry, finding partnership opportunities that create exceptional value for business owners and their consumers.

Bryan E. Spencer has acquired several practices over the years – and through his insight and knowledge, business owners and their clients will find exciting new services and synergy that can benefit their personal financial situation.

Secure Investors Group, Inc., is a financial service and insurance firm established in 1997 with the commitment to helping business owners and clients achieve their financial goals for the benefit of themselves, their families, and their businesses. Through our affiliated organizations, we offer a diverse array of financial planning services to individuals in Michigan and surrounding states. Our diverse portfolio of financial products and services include insurance, investment, mortgage, and tax services. For more information visit: https://secureinvestorsgroup.com/