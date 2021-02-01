For Immediate Release: Brian Dudley to join Secure Asset Management, LLC and Aurora Securities as Senior Vice President, Business Development

TROY, MICHIGAN, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Asset Management, LLC, and Aurora Securities announce the hiring of Brian Dudley, as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Dudley is responsible for new business development and cultivating relationships across all segments of the Secure family of companies. Dudley brings over 20 years of diverse background and sales experience spending the majority of his career at TD Ameritrade as Vice President of Institutional Sales. While at TD Ameritrade, he was a top sales performer earning Sales Person of the Year eight out of his fifteen years in a sales role. Dudley has a proven track record of helping advisors build their practices by evaluating, consulting, and cultivating financial producer's center of excellence contributing to new client growth as well as identifying opportunities with existing clients.

"During his tenure at TD Ameritrade, Brian has proven to be an adept sales leader, as well as an advocate of financial professionals to help grow their businesses. We are thrilled to have Brian join the team with our Secure suite of solutions for financial professionals," said Secure Asset Management CEO Bryan Spencer. "Brian's experience and knowledge will be critical as we expand our brand, solve for industry challenges and trends and continue our growth trajectory."

About Secure Asset Management: Secure Asset Management, LLC, has been serving the needs of institutional and individual investors globally since 2007. Secure Asset Management clients include large corporate and public pension plans, foundations and endowments, as well as thousands of high-net-worth individuals. Secure Asset Management is registered as an investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Its portfolio management team is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Aurora Securities: Aurora Securities is an independent broker-dealer and RIA firm designed for entrepreneurial-minded financial services professionals. The spirit of our approach is to provide our clients with a tailored investment approach based on each client’s unique financial objectives. Securities offered through Aurora Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Aurora Securities is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and offers investment advisory services through Secure Asset Management, LLC. The Aurora Securities team is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

For more information visit: https://sassetmgmt.com/ and https://aurorasecurities.net/