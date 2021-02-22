Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,488 in the last 365 days.

floLIVE Joins Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) Adding its IoT Expertise to the Fold

floLIVE logo

floLIVE logo

CCA logo

CCA logo

We are excited to share our vision for carriers who want to achieve lower TCO, but still benefit from a feature-rich, fully-integrated solution that fits the IoT era”
— Curtis Govan, President – Americas floLIVE
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE today announced it has joined Competitive Carriers Association (CCA). floLIVE offers advanced 5G network solutions, both privately and over the cloud, and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases. CCA is the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States.

“Joining CCA is an important step for us as a company,” said Curtis Govan, President – Americas floLIVE. “We offer flexible solutions for carriers that can help them to beat the high operational costs and heavy CapEx investments that are holding them back from IoT deployments. We are excited to share our vision for carriers who want to achieve lower TCO, but still benefit from a feature-rich, fully-integrated solution that fits the IoT era.”

“We are delighted to welcome floLIVE to CCA,” said CCA President & CEO Steven K. Berry. “CCA’s associate members play an integral role in the competitive carrier ecosystem, and floLIVE’s expertise and their innovative solutions will certainly be a valuable addition for the entire membership.”

About floLIVE
floLIVE offers advanced automated connectivity management including lifecycle management, policy creation, and deep troubleshooting and self-care. With a fully managed IoT-oriented LTE/5G core network, supporting 2G-5G/NB-IoT/CAT-M and beyond, MNOs can benefit from global breakouts to target additional revenues beyond their footprint. Device and eSIM Management capabilities add complete visibility into every SIM across any type or form factor, with multi-IMSI capabilities and remote SIM provisioning, all at a much lower cost than eUICC solutions. floLIVE also includes an intelligent BSS to simplify billing and invoicing, offering solutions for rating and charging beyond connectivity to monetize new commercial models.

About CCA
CCA is the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem.

Anna Vainer
floLIVE
info@flolive.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

floLIVE Joins Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) Adding its IoT Expertise to the Fold

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.