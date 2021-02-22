floLIVE Joins Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) Adding its IoT Expertise to the Fold
We are excited to share our vision for carriers who want to achieve lower TCO, but still benefit from a feature-rich, fully-integrated solution that fits the IoT era”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE today announced it has joined Competitive Carriers Association (CCA). floLIVE offers advanced 5G network solutions, both privately and over the cloud, and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases. CCA is the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States.
— Curtis Govan, President – Americas floLIVE
“Joining CCA is an important step for us as a company,” said Curtis Govan, President – Americas floLIVE. “We offer flexible solutions for carriers that can help them to beat the high operational costs and heavy CapEx investments that are holding them back from IoT deployments. We are excited to share our vision for carriers who want to achieve lower TCO, but still benefit from a feature-rich, fully-integrated solution that fits the IoT era.”
“We are delighted to welcome floLIVE to CCA,” said CCA President & CEO Steven K. Berry. “CCA’s associate members play an integral role in the competitive carrier ecosystem, and floLIVE’s expertise and their innovative solutions will certainly be a valuable addition for the entire membership.”
About floLIVE
floLIVE offers advanced automated connectivity management including lifecycle management, policy creation, and deep troubleshooting and self-care. With a fully managed IoT-oriented LTE/5G core network, supporting 2G-5G/NB-IoT/CAT-M and beyond, MNOs can benefit from global breakouts to target additional revenues beyond their footprint. Device and eSIM Management capabilities add complete visibility into every SIM across any type or form factor, with multi-IMSI capabilities and remote SIM provisioning, all at a much lower cost than eUICC solutions. floLIVE also includes an intelligent BSS to simplify billing and invoicing, offering solutions for rating and charging beyond connectivity to monetize new commercial models.
About CCA
CCA is the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem.
Anna Vainer
floLIVE
info@flolive.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn