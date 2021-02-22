Comintelli strengthens its European sales organization by welcoming a new Vice President in Sales

Comintelli has recruited Kari Syrjä as Vice President Sales for Europe, beginning on March 1, 2021.

STOCKHOLM, KISTA, SWEDEN, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kari Syrjä has an extensive background in leading sales positions within the IT industry and SaaS. Most recently Kari Syrjä was in the role as Vice President Sales, EMEA at Vendisys, an American sales tech company. Prior to that he was working at Oracle for 8 years in various leading sales and customer-oriented roles.

Comintelli’s cloud-based market and competitive intelligence software Intelligence2day® has made the company a market leader with Europe being one of the company’s prioritized markets.

“The demand for qualified solutions within competitive intelligence and analysis is growing quickly in Europe. In order to be part of the growing demand in this market we are strengthening our workforce in several areas. Kari Syrjä’s seniority and experience within sales will certainly be an important contribution to this growth journey,” says Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli.

“Comintelli has a breakthrough seamless way to get personalized snapshots of the most relevant insights directly into decision makers' mobile phones. This is where I see the enormous sales potential in the Intelligence2day® solution as it enables faster and more precise decisions,” says Kari Syrjä.

For more information, contact:

Jesper Martell, CEO

E-mail: jesper.martell@comintelli.com

Phone: +46 8 6637 600



About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a Swedish software company which offers Intelligence Software (www.intelligence2day.com) to convert unstructured big data content into organized, digestible information for decision-making. Founded in 1999 and with extensive intelligence experience, Comintelli continues to develop user-friendly solutions that shortens Time-to-Insights.