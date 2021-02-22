St. Albans Barracks/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A200595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802)-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2021 at approximately 10:56 pm

STREET: I89 North near mile marker 105

TOWN: Georgia

WEATHER: snowy

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Potvin

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: unknown

HOSPITAL: Y

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/19/2021 at approximately 2256 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road on I89 northbound near mile marker 105 in the Town of Georgia. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with the operator, Joseph Potvin, 21, of Georgia. Potvin showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI. He was released with a citation.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.