St. Albans Barracks/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A200595
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/19/2021 at approximately 10:56 pm
STREET: I89 North near mile marker 105
TOWN: Georgia
WEATHER: snowy
ROAD CONDITIONS: snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Potvin
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: unknown
HOSPITAL: Y
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/19/2021 at approximately 2256 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road on I89 northbound near mile marker 105 in the Town of Georgia. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with the operator, Joseph Potvin, 21, of Georgia. Potvin showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI. He was released with a citation.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.