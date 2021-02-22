Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300677
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2021 at 3:10 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cemetery at Hollow Rd & Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury Center, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Morgan Mcavoy
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to Waterbury center for a report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle that had crashed through a fence, before going airborne and traveling through a cemetery. The vehicle damaged approximately four grave markers in the process. Troopers made contact with Mcavoy who identified herself as the operator of the vehicle. Subsequent investigation led to Mcavoy being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Mcavoy was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/10/2021 at 12:00 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/2021 at 12:00 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.