Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300677

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2021 at 3:10 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cemetery at Hollow Rd & Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury Center, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Morgan Mcavoy

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to Waterbury center for a report of a single vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle that had crashed through a fence, before going airborne and traveling through a cemetery. The vehicle damaged approximately four grave markers in the process. Troopers made contact with Mcavoy who identified herself as the operator of the vehicle. Subsequent investigation led to Mcavoy being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Mcavoy was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/10/2021 at 12:00 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/2021 at 12:00 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.