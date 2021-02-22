FW: Roadway Alert

Update on the road closure, one lane is now open.

I-91 northbound is closed in the area of mm 47 in Weathersfield due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for 30 minutes or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

