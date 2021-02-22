Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300473

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: February 21st, 2021, at 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 3701 - Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Ryan Brillon

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Keirra Bamrick

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 21st, 2021, at approximately 1740 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were called to a reported vandalism in the Town of Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that Ryan borrowed Keirra's gray 2006 Honda Civic and when Keirra returned to pick up the car, the two became involved in a verbal dispute. During the dispute, Ryan became irate and punched and kicked the vehicle (which dented the vehicle near the gas tank) and broke the driver's side taillight. Ryan was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on April 19th, 2021, at 0815 hours. Ryan was released on scene.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 19th, 2021, at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.