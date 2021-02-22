Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B300473
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: February 21st, 2021, at 1740 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 3701 - Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Ryan Brillon
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Keirra Bamrick
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 21st, 2021, at approximately 1740 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were called to a reported vandalism in the Town of Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that Ryan borrowed Keirra's gray 2006 Honda Civic and when Keirra returned to pick up the car, the two became involved in a verbal dispute. During the dispute, Ryan became irate and punched and kicked the vehicle (which dented the vehicle near the gas tank) and broke the driver's side taillight. Ryan was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on April 19th, 2021, at 0815 hours. Ryan was released on scene.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 19th, 2021, at 0815 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
