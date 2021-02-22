Flavored water manufacturer has closed a $95 Million financing provided by Global Private Equity Partners
The water manufacturer plans to use the latest funding to fuel continued growth online and in retail stores.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flavored water manufacturer has closed a $95 Million financing provided by Global Private Equity Partners.
Available in more than 90,000 retail outlets Worldwide, flavored water is growing eight times faster than the premium still water segment overall, with retail sales growth surpassing 85% in the past 52 weeks, according to SPINS data. The brand’s online sales have more than doubled this year, and the company said it has continued to break monthly sales records throughout the first seven months of 2020, despite the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Our products help people fall in love with water, so they can lead healthier lives,” said, founder and chief executive officer of the water manufacturer. “Since our earliest products 15 years ago, fans have raved about how we stay true to the fruit and don’t use any sugar or sweeteners. They obsess over the fact that our watermelon water really tastes like watermelon and our blackberry water really tastes like blackberries”.
Global Private Equity Partners invests in high-growth companies in Global scale.
"We are thrilled to build on our partnership with one of the premier flavored water manufacturers’, the company has specific vision, and they are purpose-driven,” said Project Manager of Global Private Equity Partners. “The manufacturers’ strong platform of both online and retail distribution has proven to be a tremendous asset — especially in the current environment — and Global Private Equity Partners is pleased to continue to support the brand.”
About Global Private Equity Partners.
Strength, Solutions and Growth
At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a Leading Global Investment and Advisory Firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow, and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients’ private markets investment programs a true success. That is all we do. And we do it with passion.
Our culture is expressed through five guiding principles:
Winning together – We operate seamlessly across geographies and functions as one wealth management group. We look for opportunities to help others accomplish goals in investment banking, asset management, etc. and actively contribute to the firm’s successes. We have a low tolerance for bureaucracy and politics; and invite open discussion.
Client focus – Our clients’ interests always come first. We are committed to flawless execution and going the extra mile for clients. We deliver on promises but never promise what we can’t deliver. We stress innovation, creativity, quality, and dedication and are always solutions-driven.
The best people – We strive to hire, develop, and retain the best professionals in the business. We recognize, foster, and reward merit, while encouraging training and development to maintain and enhance our professional expertise. We are committed to valuing and leveraging diversity in our people. Our commitment to diversity has been embedded through our wide support of employee networks. The networks work in partnership with the group to foster an inclusive environment and raise diversity awareness within Global Private Equity Partners. Senior managers across the group are committed to ensuring that diversity is integral to our business strategy through their membership of global and regional diversity committees and their support of strategic diversity action plans.
Trusted – We expect the highest ethical standards to be maintained and seek compliance with the law and regulations. We acknowledge mistakes and encourage constructive disagreement. In everything we do, we focus on the processes and controls to protect the Global Private Equity Partners brand.
Pioneering – Our pioneering spirit delivers superior solutions for our clients. There is widespread awareness and pride in our firsts, evidence that we are already delivering an inventive spirit. It strikes a chord with each of us individually, making us feel that we have lots of ideas to contribute. It also suggests an energetic, ideas-centric, creative organization – something each of us would feel proud to be part of.
