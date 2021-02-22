A Kid's Disgusted "Eww" Leads to Just Released Book of Uncomfortable Folktales from New-Mexico Author Harriet Cole

Cover of "Fifteen Pounds of Muscle and Bounce: And Other Uncomfortable Norse Tales" Harriet Cole, Author and Storyteller A sample photo from the story, "The Cat Who Wanted to Eat the World" from the book "Fifteen Pounds of Muscle and Bounce." Illustration by C.S. Fritz.

"I love to write and tell for kids who are ready for the rowdier corners of folktales. What’s wilder than a troll, or a porridge-gobbling visitor?"

This book reminds me of how storytelling used to be done. It’s raw, engaging, and bordering on madness!” — C.S Fritz

CEDAR CREST, NM, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Mexico author and professional storyteller Harriet Cole announces the release of her first book, “Fifteen Pounds of Muscle and Bounce: And Other Uncomfortable Norse Tales.” This collection of unusual folktales and stories for big kids includes several graphic-novel-inspired illustrations and dark-ink layouts from Boston artist C.S. Fritz. Intended for reading by older elementary-aged students, these unique tales are a little less tame than much of what’s available in folktale books.

Sharing her influence for the book, Harriet says, “I decided to create this book after a ten-year-old boy responded with a heartfelt and satisfied “Ewww!’ after an especially disgusting death of a troll told at one of my local storytelling events. I love to write and tell for kids who are ready for the rowdier corners of folktales. And what’s wilder than a troll, or a porridge-gobbling Nisse? It’s fun to tell about a gentle kitten becoming a terrifying rat killer or even sharing rare stories of a Norse god with a hammer.”

Adding to the uniqueness of this book is the artwork of C.S Fritz. He says, “This book reminds me of how storytelling used to be done. It’s raw, engaging, and bordering on madness! I love being a part of this project. As I was illustrating these pages, I needed to only make sure they were as fun as the stories.”

“Fifteen Pounds of Muscle and Bounce” is published by The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group of Tolleson, AZ. The title can be ordered from your local bookstore or online book retailers. ISBN 978-1-947408-23-4

Sean Buvala, the publisher at The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing group adds, “We’re especially excited to add ‘Fifteen Pounds of Muscle and Bounce’ to our catalog. We’re expanding the books we offer for the underserved market of books for 10-12-year-old readers. While there are many great books for younger kids and fantastic collections for YA or young-adult reading, we've found that those students in the middle of middle school often miss out on material for their changing reading habits. This is the first book in that specialized niche that we’ll be releasing over the next several years.”

Buvala also adds that a Teachers’ Guide and lesson plans are scheduled for release in late May 2021.

Visit the website at muscleandbounce.com to learn more. For media inquiries or to arrange school visits, please contact the publisher at 623.226.8326 or staff@smalltoothdog.com