European based maker of medical formulas for tube feeding closed a $131 M funding from Global Private Equity Partners

Funds provided by Global Private Equity Partners will go toward innovation and expansion following the launch of three new products earlier this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- European based maker of plant-based medical formulas for tube feeding, closed a USD $131 Million funding from Global Private Equity Partners Funds provided by Global Private Equity Partners will go toward innovation and expansion following the launch of three new products earlier this year, the company said. Recent additions include a specialty formula for children and a product to help people who suffer from weight loss due to chemotherapy during cancer treatment.The company also is expanding beyond medical formulas with nutrition shakes designed for people with shorter-term or milder conditions that do not require tube feeding, including a meal replacement shake available over the counter on Amazon and through the brand's website."We know first-hand that plant-based nutrition can reverse disease and prevent illness and are excited to be working alongside some of the leading hospitals, doctors and dietitians to provide a higher standard of nutrition for people with medical conditions," said Chairman and CEO of the Company. "With the addition of invaluable assistance and support provided by Global Private Equity Partners, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to lead the plant-based revolution in health care to help the hundreds of millions of people who can benefit."The products are organic-certified, vegan, gluten-free and kosher and are accessible in most of European hospitals."Company's differentiated product, strong community support from both patients and providers, and widespread distribution make them a true category leader within the overall liquid nutrition industry," said Project Manager from Global Private Equity Partners.