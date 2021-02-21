Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 3 Percent

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide positivity rate, now at 2.99 percent, dropped below 3 percent for the first time since November 23.

 

The Governor also said the first case of the South African variant has been identified in a resident of New York State. The sequencing, involving a Nassau County resident, was conducted at Opentrons Labworks Inc's Pandemic Response Lab, a New York City based commercial lab, and verified at the Wadsworth Center in Albany. Last week, a Connecticut resident who had been hospitalized in New York City was found to have the South African variant.  

 

"We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further," Governor Cuomo said. "But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it's more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now — between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate — and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined."

   

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported - 221,157
  • Total Positive - 6,610
  • Percent Positive - 2.99%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.44%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 5,764 (-213)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -829
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 602
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,162 (+0)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 794 (-7)
  • Total Discharges - 142,307 (+715)
  • Deaths - 75
  • Total Deaths - 37,851

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

168

0.02%

35%

Central New York

95

0.01%

32%

Finger Lakes

213

0.02%

40%

Long Island

983

0.03%

34%

Mid-Hudson

606

0.03%

43%

Mohawk Valley

109

0.02%

36%

New York City

3,130

0.04%

31%

North Country

74

0.02%

57%

Southern Tier

134

0.02%

47%

Western New York

252

0.02%

38%

Statewide

5,764

0.03%

35%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

236

174 

27%

Central New York

262

170 

32%

Finger Lakes

397

246 

37%

Long Island

857

662 

22%

Mid-Hudson

678

394 

40%

Mohawk Valley

127

93 

29%

New York City

2,609

2,032 

21%

North Country

60

29 

45%

Southern Tier

126

74 

44%

Western New York

545

344 

38%

Statewide

5,897

4,218 

28%

     

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

2.09%

2.00%

1.90%

Central New York

1.41%

1.33%

1.24%

Finger Lakes

2.33%

2.37%

2.32%

Long Island

4.36%

4.31%

4.27%

Mid-Hudson

4.43%

4.14%

4.18%

Mohawk Valley

2.11%

2.11%

2.02%

New York City

4.40%

4.40%

4.41%

North Country

3.91%

3.95%

3.82%

Southern Tier

0.78%

0.76%

0.76%

Western New York

3.01%

2.87%

2.28%

Statewide

3.60%

3.53%

3.44%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Bronx

6.20%

6.00%

5.67%

Brooklyn

4.57%

4.56%

4.48%

Manhattan

3.01%

2.98%

2.91%

Queens

4.96%

4.95%

4.88%

Staten Island

4.57%

4.47%

4.23%

 

Of the 1,578,785 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

20,392

56

Allegany

2,839

7

Broome

14,228

83

Cattaraugus

4,281

12

Cayuga

5,289

47

Chautauqua

7,185

33

Chemung

6,362

12

Chenango

2,376

17

Clinton

3,390

21

Columbia

3,318

6

Cortland

3,078

4

Delaware

1,448

10

Dutchess

21,565

113

Erie

63,468

220

Essex

1,298

7

Franklin

1,954

19

Fulton

3,202

32

Genesee

4,293

21

Greene

2,582

9

Hamilton

276

0

Herkimer

4,505

6

Jefferson

4,622

40

Lewis

2,005

9

Livingston

3,452

18

Madison

3,765

10

Monroe

51,564

141

Montgomery

3,095

16

Nassau

143,615

546

Niagara

14,984

27

NYC

684,185

3,384

Oneida

19,393

42

Onondaga

31,909

61

Ontario

5,646

20

Orange

35,648

152

Orleans

2,398

4

Oswego

5,894

19

Otsego

2,247

9

Putnam

8,116

31

Rensselaer

8,788

28

Rockland

37,579

101

Saratoga

11,604

44

Schenectady

10,624

31

Schoharie

1,168

8

Schuyler

850

3

Seneca

1,544

12

St. Lawrence

5,233

39

Steuben

5,426

11

Suffolk

158,029

513

Sullivan

4,616

22

Tioga

2,752

12

Tompkins

3,389

13

Ulster

9,754

56

Warren

2,769

6

Washington

2,248

16

Wayne

4,382

12

Westchester

104,400

410

Wyoming

2,756

8

Yates

1,007

1

 

Yesterday, 75 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,851. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

5

Broome

1

Delaware

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

1

Kings

13

Lewis

1

Manhattan

6

Monroe

3

Nassau

4

Niagara

1

Oneida

1

Onondaga

1

Orange

2

Queens

14

Rensselaer

1

Rockland

2

Saratoga

2

Schenectady

1

Suffolk

9

Sullivan

1

Westchester

3

 

