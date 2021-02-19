Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Students Attending an External Program

Please send your NSCAS Phase I Pilot and Science Field Test students who are attending an external program (Rule 18, ESU program, or contracted service program) to Maggie Sis (margaret.sis@nebraska.gov). Review the 2/11/2021 email from Stacey Weber for details and roster template.

