ELPA21 Extended Dates

The ELPA21 window is currently open and has been extended through April 2, 2021. ALL students identified in TIDE as English Learners must have either a score for each domain test or a Reason Not Tested (RNT) code for each domain test entered. The window for districts to review their data and enter RNT codes will be available from February 22nd through April 16th. For additional information, please refer to the TIDE User Guide, beginning on p. 90.

Contact Information: Allyson Olson (allyson.olson@nebraska.gov or 402-405-5212