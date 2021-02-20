I-15 Northbound HOV Ramp Early Morning Closure Feb. 19 in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the northbound Interstate 15 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m., February 19, in downtown Las Vegas. Additionally, the Neon Gateway HOV onramp to northbound Interstate 15 will also be closed during the same time frame. The temporary closures are needed for an emergency crash impact attenuator repair.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.