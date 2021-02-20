U.S. Highway 95 SB Offramp Overnight Closures Feb. 18 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the southbound U.S. Highway 95 offramps to Centennial Center Boulevard, Ann Road, and Rancho Drive from 9 p.m., February 18, until 5 a.m., February 19, in northwest Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed to place barrier rail and perform roadwork as part of the $155 million Centennial Bowl project’s final phase, which began in January.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.