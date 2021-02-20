NDOT to Launch Next Phase of Major Ely Highway Reconstruction on Feb. 22

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On Feb. 22, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch the next phase of major reconstruction of Great Basin Boulevard and East Aultman Street in Ely.

The following traffic changes will take place on Great Basin Boulevard from Aultman Street to U.S. 6, and Aultman Street between Bell Avenue and East 10th Street:

Intermittent shoulder, sidewalk and turn lane closures will begin Feb. 22 as preliminary surveying and utility excavation takes place.

Beginning March 1, sections of the highways will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with continuing alternating turn lane and sidewalk closures.

Additional lane restrictions will begin this summer as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic through the work zone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for major roadway excavation and paving. Drivers should anticipate new traffic patterns and travel delays of up to 30 minutes, and are advised to select alternate routes when possible.

Intermittent local road detours will be in place as aging utilities are replaced on sections of Ogden Avenue, Center Street, Orson Avenue, North Street, and Seventh Street (north of Aultman Street) for new storm drain installations.

Brief water and sewer utility interruptions will also take place along Aultman Street between Bell Avenue and East 10th Street, with advance notice given to property owners.

As part of the project, Great Basin Boulevard will be reconstructed from Aultman Street to U.S. 6, and East Aultman Street reconstructed from Bell Avenue to East 10th Street. Old pavement and roadbed surface will be pulverized. The roadbed will then be recompacted and topped with six inches of new asphalt for an enhanced, durable roadway.

The East Aultman Street/ Great Basin Boulevard intersection will be reconfigured to allow dual left turn lanes from Aultman Street to Great Basin Boulevard. In addition to reconstructing and reconfiguring roadway lanes, the project will also enhance lighting, sidewalks and pedestrian accessibility.

To enhance drainage in preparation for the roadway improvements, crews last year constructed nearly 2,300 feet of concrete drainage pipe and open drainage channel to convey stormwater from near the Orson Avenue and North Street intersection to Murry Creek. The drainage improvements will continue this year. When coupled with Great Basin Boulevard drainage improvements to be made this year, the work is the first step toward reducing floodplain limits and associated flooding concerns.

A future second phase, to be constructed when funding is available, will reconstruct Aultman Street from First (Eleventh) Street to Ogden Avenue and East Aultman Street from 10th Street to Fifteenth Street. The project will repave and restripe sections of western Aultman Street to provide one travel lane in each direction with designated center turn and bike lanes, as well as accommodate on-street parking.

Additional project information is available on the “Projects” page of www.nevadadot.com.