Interstate Ramp/Lane Closures the Week of Feb. 21 for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing interstate and surface street lane and ramp closures for the week of Feb. 21 as part of continuing Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place for bridge and other construction. Detours will be noted by traffic signs. All construction activities and times are subject to change and weather dependent.

Spaghetti Bowl and I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures

Intermittent closures of the following spaghetti bowl ramps 9p.m. to 6a.m. nightly Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, with marked detours available: Westbound I-80 to southbound U.S. 395/I-580 Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 and southbound I-580

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive 9p.m. to 6a.m. between Sunday evenings and Friday mornings through mid-March.

Overnight lane reductions on northbound I-580 between Mill Street and the Spaghetti Bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m. through late February.

Southbound I-580 off ramp to Mill Street and on ramp from Second Street intermittently closed 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays to Thursdays through June for bridge construction.

Local Street Lane Reductions- Through Summer 2021 Business access will remain open.

Intermittent daytime and nighttime lane reductions/shifts on: Mill Street from Kietzke Lane to Greg Street/Terminal Way Second Street from Kietzke Lane to Galletti Way

Nighttime lane and sidewalk closures on Kietzke Lane from Kuenzli St. to Galletti Way. Please use marked pedestrian detours.

Intermittent daytime lane closures: Market Street from Vassar Street to Louise Street. Parking restrictions on both sides of Market Street. Vassar Street from Harvard Way to Terminal Way



The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.