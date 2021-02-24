FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 18, 2021

Governor Parson Provides Update on COVID-19 in Missouri

During today's press briefing at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson provided an update on COVID-19 data and vaccine administration in Missouri. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov