Rutland Barracks // Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B400348

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2021 @ 1259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Brent V. Poczobut

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 27th, 2021 at approximately 1259 hours, Vermont State Police received a theft complaint, located at Dick’s Sporting Goods, in Rutland Town Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Brent Pocozobut stole over $269.00 in merchandise. Poczobut was located on February 19th and issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Petit Larceny.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 5th, 2021 @ 0930 Hours

COURT: Rutland County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Rutland Field Station

124 State PL

Rutland, VT 05701

(802)773-9101

(802)585-0811