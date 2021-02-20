Rutland Barracks // Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B400348
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Shawn Sommers
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2021 @ 1259 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Brent V. Poczobut
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 27th, 2021 at approximately 1259 hours, Vermont State Police received a theft complaint, located at Dick’s Sporting Goods, in Rutland Town Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Brent Pocozobut stole over $269.00 in merchandise. Poczobut was located on February 19th and issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 5th, 2021 @ 0930 Hours
COURT: Rutland County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Rutland Field Station
124 State PL
Rutland, VT 05701
(802)773-9101
(802)585-0811