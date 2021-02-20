SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI ARREST/TOWN OF POWNAL
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B300463
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/19/21 @ 1803 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 & VT RT 346, Pownal
VIOLATION: DUI- Influence
ACCUSED: Christopher Graves
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/19/21 at approximately 1803 hours Vermont State
Police received a report of a possible impaired driver on US RT 7 in Pownal. The
report was made by a concerned motorist, who observed a vehicle, later
identified as a 2013 Toyota Prius, as being "all over the roadway" and reported
it had gone into the opposite lane of travel several times. The Prius eventually
stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of VT RT 346 and US RT 7.
The concerned motorist made contact with the operator, who was slumped over the
wheel. The operator was later identified as Christopher Graves.
State Troopers arrived on scene and subsequently began investigating Graves for
suspicion of DUI. Graves was then taken into custody for suspicion of
DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Graves
was later released with a citation to appear in Criminal Court for DUI -
Influence.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/21 @ 0930 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
Tpr Justin Walker
Vermont State Police 'B' Troop
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421