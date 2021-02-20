SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI ARREST/TOWN OF POWNAL

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B300463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/19/21 @ 1803 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 & VT RT 346, Pownal

VIOLATION: DUI- Influence

ACCUSED: Christopher Graves

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/19/21 at approximately 1803 hours Vermont State

Police received a report of a possible impaired driver on US RT 7 in Pownal. The

report was made by a concerned motorist, who observed a vehicle, later

identified as a 2013 Toyota Prius, as being "all over the roadway" and reported

it had gone into the opposite lane of travel several times. The Prius eventually

stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of VT RT 346 and US RT 7.

The concerned motorist made contact with the operator, who was slumped over the

wheel. The operator was later identified as Christopher Graves.

State Troopers arrived on scene and subsequently began investigating Graves for

suspicion of DUI. Graves was then taken into custody for suspicion of

DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Graves

was later released with a citation to appear in Criminal Court for DUI -

Influence.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/21 @ 0930 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.