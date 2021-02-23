Masks Protected Children and The Elderly from Influenza
The use of masks in the community protected our children and the elderly from influenza.ALSANCAK, İZMIR, TüRKIYE, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of masks in the community protected our children and the elderly from influenza. Otorhinolaryngology specialist Op. Dr. Hünkar Batıkhan, stated that, influenza (flu) and other viral infections which are seen intensively at the beginning of winter and can be fatal for the elderly are prevented due to the use of masks.
Stating that upper respiratory tract infections due to influenza and other viral infections are almost never seen in children during the winter months, ENT specialist Op. Dr. Hünkar Batıkhan added, “In winter, children consult to clinics especially with problems related to the upper respiratory tract. At the same time, fluid accumulation in the ear due to adenoid infection and otitis media are also quite common in the same period. While these cases reached the peak level at the beginning of this winter, we hardly encountered influenza and other viral infections in December.”
Explaining that there has been a significant reduction in viral infections in children due to the use of masks and school closures, Dr. Batıkhan said this was a pleasing development. Mentioning that viral infections are transmitted through droplets and contact, Dr. Batıkhan stated the following: “The fact that both sides wear masks eliminates the possibility of viral infection being transmitted through droplets. Research shows that wearing a mask acts as a natural vaccine. If we keep on wearing masks, the downward trend of the disease will continue.”
Eral
ED AJANS
edtanitim@gmail.com