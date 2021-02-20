For Immediate Release: February 18, 2021 Contact:212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Department of State Announces the Federal Appalachian Regional Commission Seeking Proposals for POWER Initiative to Diversify Coal-Impacted Economies

Federal Initiative Encourages Developing a Competitive Workforce

$55 Million Available in Federal Grants for Eligible Projects Within 14 New York State Counties

RFP is Online; LOIs Due March 5, 2021; Final Applications Due April 16, 2021 by 5 pm

The New York Department of State today announced the availability of $55 million in federal grants through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to diversify economies in communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries. The funds will be made available through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative program, providing implementation grants up to $1.5 million and planning grants up to $50,000 for projects within the 14 counties within New York’s federally-designated Appalachian Region.

“Under the leadership of Governor Cuomo, New York State is leading the way in investing in building a bold green economy,” said Rossana Rosado, New York State Secretary of State. “We welcome this important initiative that will help New York’s Appalachian Region create a more vibrant economic future as our state continues to shift away from coal. These POWER grants will help create more opportunity for families throughout the Appalachian region and a stronger New York economy.”

Tim Thomas, Co-Chairman ARC Federal said, “The POWER Initiative is a critical tool for communities with economies impacted by the changes in the coal market. I encourage eligible organizations and community leaders across the Appalachian Region to engage in ARC’s application workshops and apply for a POWER grant if they have a plan that can contribute to regional, transformative economic recovery and growth.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “As New York State transitions to the renewable energy economy of the future, the Appalachian Regional Commission initiative and POWER program are working to ensure no communities are left behind. This funding announced today will support enhanced workforce training and reemployment opportunities to open new pathways to prosperity for regions and communities moving beyond coal to help New York’s green economy reach its full potential and benefit all New Yorkers.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said, “This grant funding from the New York Department of State is critical for New York’s transition away from fossil fuels to a clean energy economy. The funding will provide communities with the resources they need to educate new workforces and develop entrepreneurial skills that will ensure no one is left behind.”

NYSERDA Acting President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The transition to a green economy presents new statewide economic and job opportunities as we realize Governor Cuomo’s vision for affirming New York State’s position as the green energy capital of the world. The POWER initiative is offering a critical resource for ensuring our transition to clean energy is just for all by delivering benefits to displaced workers and communities that have borne the impacts of dirty fossil fuel plants.”

POWER supports efforts to create a more vibrant economic future for coal impacted communities by cultivating economic diversity, enhancing job training and reemployment opportunities, creating jobs in existing or new industries, and attracting new sources of investment. Regional investments should focus on developing a competitive workforce, fostering entrepreneurial activities, developing industry clusters, strengthening substance abuse response, and expanding broadband in coal-impacted areas. Proposed project activities may include multiple partners from one or more ARC-member states but must be focused within the Appalachian Region. In New York, projects should be focused within the any of the following 14 counties:

Southern Tier West : Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua

: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua Southern Tier Central : Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben

: Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben Southern Tier Eight: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Tioga, Tompkins

Eligible applicants for ARC’s POWER Initiative grants include:

Local development districts (LDDs)

Indian tribes or a consortium of Indian tribes

States, counties, cities, or other political subdivision of a state, including a special purpose unit of a state or local government engaged in economic or infrastructure development activities, or a consortium of political subdivisions

Institutions of higher education or a consortium of institutions of higher education

Public or private nonprofit organizations or associations States, counties, cities, or other political subdivisions, including a special purpose unit of a state or local government engaged in economic or infrastructure development activities, or a consortium of political subdivisions

The Request for Proposals (RFP) can be viewed or downloaded here. Letters of Intent to apply for POWER grants must be submitted by Friday, March 5, 2021. Final applications are due Friday, April 16, 2021 by 5pm (ET). Additional information and resources such as workshop details are available at arc.gov/POWER.

The ARC (www.arc.gov) is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region (https://www.arc.gov/appalachian-counties-served-by-arc/). ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

New York’s 14 county ARC Program is administered within the DOS Division of Local Government Services. For more information on programs administered by the Department of State’s Division of Local Government Services, go to https://www.dos.ny.gov/lg/. Follow DOS on Twitter at @NYSDOS or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkDepartmentOfState/.

