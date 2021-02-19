Office of Workforce Development Announces Funding to Support Sector Partnerships

Grants support industry sectors address workforce needs

The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development today announced the award of $500 thousand in grants to support five industry sector partnerships as they build collaborative partnerships to solve workforce development challenges.

“The Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development and the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development (OOWD) believe that businesses are best positioned to solve the problems of industry, including talent recruitment, development and retention,” said Board Chair Chuck Gray. “The grants announced today will play an important role in scaling business driven strategies tailored to meet the needs of regional economies.”

Sector partnerships are groups of business leaders, from the same industry and in a shared labor market, who work with education, workforce development, economic development, and community organizations to address the workforce and other competitiveness needs of their industry. Sector partnerships are a proven strategy to:

Promote and fill high-demand occupations in Oklahoma.

Build lasting, collaborative relationships between business, education, workforce development, economic development, and government and community organizations.

Leverage resources and funding to support partnerships and industry strategies for long-term sustainability.

Increase capacity among local and regional organizations to collaborate around shared industry needs.

Align local, regional and state priorities and initiatives to the needs of business.

“The Sector Partnership Grants continue the Governor’s Council and the Office of Workforce Development’s commitment to expanding business-led solutions to workforce challenges in the state,” said Executive Director Don Morris. “These grants provide an opportunity for industry to identify specific needs and work side-by-side with education, economic and workforce development, and community partners to solve local and regional problems.”

These grants will allow businesses to assess and identify workforce gaps and other industry needs, strategically plan strategies that meet demonstrated industry demand for skilled workers, and carry out identified strategies.

Award recipients include:

Recipient Location(s) Project Association of Central Oklahoma Governments Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian, Logan Counties Convening industry partners to create a talent pipeline for solar energy and battery technology. Central Oklahoma Manufacturers Alliance Canadian, Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, McClain, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole Counties Development of a Manufacturing Skills Academy to offer apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities to students. Guthrie Chamber of Commerce City of Guthrie Creation of career pathways and training programs to build the film industry’s workforce. Premiere Logistics Tulsa County Development of career exposure and training for logistics, supply chain, and transportation jobs. Heavy Metal Training Institute Northeast Oklahoma Solving talent shortages in the trucking industry.

About The Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development

The Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development brings together leaders from business, government, education, and non-profit sectors to jointly develop ways to coordinate workforce development with economic development. Acting as the State Workforce Board, the Governor’s Council works to develop creative solutions that expand and improve Oklahoma’s workforce, providing better jobs for workers and a skilled workforce for business and industry.

About Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development

The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development (OOWD) is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Under the direction of the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development, the OOWD works to align resources, education, training and job opportunities to build the state’s workforce. OOWD aims to aims to ensure all Oklahomans have the skills and education necessary to enter and advance in rewarding careers and Oklahoma businesses have the talented workforce they need to succeed. For more information, visit: www.oklahomaworks.gov. Follow Oklahoma Works on Facebook and Twitter: @OklaWorks.