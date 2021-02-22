NEW CANDIDATE MAKES WAVES IN UPCOMING ELECTION
Businessman Joe Lisuzzo is the new voice in the District 30 State Senate Special ElectionLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long time business owner, Joe Lisuzzo, is certainly stirring things up in the highly contentious District 30 State Senate Seat race. Mail-in ballots are out for the March 2nd special election and Lisuzzo is just the voice the people are looking for to help them out of the pandemic and into the future.
When asked why he wants to represent District 30 Joe said, “I would like to bring my business expertise to the state senate to act with a sense of urgency to solve the many problems that we have and follow the money at every level of government to make sure that all taxes and bond measures go solely to cure the issues for which those taxes were levied.”
As the only GOP endorsed candidate, Joe is a team player and sees the problems in Los Angeles as a bipartisan, humanitarian issue. Small business owners such as the Southern California landmark Schwartz Bakery, a Kosher retail bakery and restaurant, agree. They are just one of many small businesses that have been ravaged by the pandemic and endorse Lisuzzo as their choice to be the voice of the people.
Joe pledges to bring a sense of “urgency and accountability” to the twin problem of California’s housing shortage and L.A.’s growing homeless crisis. “Taxpayer dollars have been misspent during the implementation of HHH, the 1.2-billion-dollar housing bond measure voters approved in 2016. 2017, 2018 and 2019 nothing was open. It wasn’t until 2020 that housing actually opened and then at the whopping cost of about half a million dollars per unit. This is straight up bad business and unconscionable.”
Joe Lisuzzo was the owner of the legendary “Al Gelato” a successful restaurant and ice cream company in West LA on Robertson Blvd. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife, founder of LYB Events, a fashion show and red-carpet celebrating diversity and inclusivity. They have two grown sons and look forward to raising their grandchildren in Los Angeles.
The time is now for fresh change and new leadership. Joe Lisuzzo
