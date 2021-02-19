Maribel Matthews, Advocating Nature Through The Arts

One day it will dawn on mankind that squandering our resources is not the answer and instead work in harmony with nature appreciating the beauty and grandeur of our world by caring for it as it should”
— Maribel Matthews

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria Isabel Matthews explores with her art a wide range of techniques and styles. Employing mixed media with oil and acrylics, she layers each color with seamless transitions, resembling that of the natural environment.

Through soft textures and warm color palettes, she captures the romanticism encompassing abstraction to impressionism and landscapes to urban views. Sharp details add depth to her figurative works, revealing emotion and personality through each gaze and movement in her subjects.

Matthews's brushstrokes add a smooth rhythm and vitality to the painting. It is as if they give us a glimpse into her mind and the movement of her thoughts and feelings. Vivid monochromatic images focus on small and individual marks in the context of vastness. Her work balances traditional and representational art; and romanticizes the chosen settings, people, and culture. Her ability to connect with natural beauty has driven her efforts to speak about environmental issues.

Thematically, Matthews champions environmental conservation and highlights the detrimental effects of global warming. Her abstract works depict the impending danger facing the earth, highlighting the forest fires, hurricanes, and droughts; while using her subjects as a metaphorical symbol of the strength and natural will possessed by such wonders.

She has been a prominent figure in Gibraltar's local art scene for many years, driven by a passion for painting and inspired by the beauty of nature, the magnificent architecture it encompasses, and humanity's versatility.

