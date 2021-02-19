Scentsy establishing operations in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Scentsy, a scented product distributor, today announced plans to establish operations in York County. The more than $6 million investment will create over 200 new jobs in the first year.

Founded in 2004, Scentsy distributes scented products such as wickless candle warmers, aromatic diffusers, all-natural oils and other fragrance-related products.

Located at 2104 Williams Industrial Boulevard in Rock Hill, Scentsy’s new location will increase the company’s storage and distribution capacity to meet growing demand.

The new location is expected to be operational by midsummer 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Scentsy team should visit the company’s careers website for more information.

QUOTES

“Scentsy is thrilled to open up a new distribution center in Rock Hill, South Carolina. We believe that all of our consultants, employees and customers are part of the Scentsy family, and we are so excited to add this community to our family. We have felt so welcomed by the community already as we have prepared for this facility’s opening, and we’re looking forward to being operational this summer.” -Scentsy President Dan Orchard

“We welcome Scentsy to South Carolina and celebrate the company’s decision to invest and create more than 200 new jobs in York County. Today’s announcement is another indication that we are doing the right things to attract job-creating investments to the Palmetto State.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is an ideal location for companies that depend on the ability to move products efficiently. With this new investment, Scentsy will have access to our state’s business-friendly resources and workforce. We look forward to seeing what’s in store for this great company and all they will do in the state.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“On behalf of York County Council, we are pleased to see these new jobs and investment being added by Scentsy in our area. Their decision is another example why York County is the location companies choose to locate to achieve their goals and serve the growing Southeast marketplace.” -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

"Rock Hill welcomes Scentsy to our community. The fact that growing businesses choose Rock Hill is a testament to our infrastructure investments, quality of life and economic stability – even in the face of a pandemic. These additional job opportunities are a win for Rock Hill's residents." -Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys

