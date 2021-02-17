MEDIA ADVISORY: 28th Legislative District to Host Virtual Town Hall

Who: State Sen. T’wina Nobles, Rep. Mari Leavitt and Rep. Dan Bronoske What: Virtual Town Hall with 28th Legislative District residents When: Saturday, February 20 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Where: Streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

The lawmakers will provide an update on the legislative session and answer questions. Attendees can submit questions live in the chat box, or ahead of time here.