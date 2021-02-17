MEDIA ADVISORY: 28th Legislative District to Host Virtual Town Hall
Who: State Sen. T’wina Nobles, Rep. Mari Leavitt and Rep. Dan Bronoske
What: Virtual Town Hall with 28th Legislative District residents
When: Saturday, February 20 from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Where: Streamed live on Facebook, YouTubeand Twitter
The lawmakers will provide an update on the legislative session and answer questions. Attendees can submit questions live in the chat box, or ahead of time here.
