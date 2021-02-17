Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,390 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: 28th Legislative District to Host Virtual Town Hall

MEDIA ADVISORY: 28th Legislative District to Host Virtual Town Hall

Who: State Sen. T’wina Nobles, Rep. Mari Leavitt and Rep. Dan Bronoske What: Virtual Town Hall with 28th Legislative District residents When: Saturday, February 20 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Where: Streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

The lawmakers will provide an update on the legislative session and answer questions. Attendees can submit questions live in the chat box, or ahead of time here.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: 28th Legislative District to Host Virtual Town Hall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.