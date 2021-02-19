MDC holds virtual Beginning Handgun class March 15

St. LOUIS, Mo.—When pistols and handguns come to mind, many people think of self-defense and home protection. But did you know that handguns are also a valid hunting method for several species, such as rabbits, squirrels, bullfrogs, deer and coyotes?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Beginning Handgun class online Monday, March 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. The course is free and open to ages 11 and up.

This program will introduce shooters to handguns who may have just purchased one or gotten one as a gift, perhaps during the holidays. The class will also help those who might feel uncomfortable or unsure about handguns feel more at ease with using them.

This virtual online program will cover what to do to get started shooting handguns. It will be presented by the staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. It will go over handgun fundamentals, including handgun actions, operation, safety measures, maintenance, and safe storage. The class will also present proper shooting techniques.

Handguns offer a viable alternative to hunters who prefer to travel light or might have physical limitations or other restrictions regarding handling or carrying rifles. They can also be used for recreational target shooting.

Beginning Handgun is a free virtual program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZaC. Participants will receive an email with a WebEx link approximately 24 hours prior to the program, as well as a reminder email the day of the program. If the emails do not appear in their inbox, participants should check junk/spam folders.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.