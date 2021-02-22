Weblinx, Inc. Launches New Website for the George H. & Ella M. Rodgers Memorial Library

George H. & Ella M. Rodgers Memorial Library Website

Professional web design firm Weblinx, Inc. recently announced the launch of a new website for the George H. & Ella M. Rodgers Memorial Library in Hudson, NH.

We selected Weblinx as the designer for our new website after several months of research. The final product is stunning - we are completely delighted.” — Linda Pilla, Library Director

OSWEGO, IL, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing solutions and professional web design agency Weblinx, Inc. recently announced the launch of a new website for the George H. & Ella M. Rodgers Memorial Library in Hudson, NH.

The new website features information about the library’s programs, calendar of upcoming events, children, teens and adult sections, online site search, mega menu navigation, and a prominent catalog search function that allows the visiting community to browse and easily locate the library’s catalog offerings.

The website was created with Section 508 and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility design guidelines. With over 50 pages of content, It applies mobile-first design and development techniques that begin with the smallest viewing screen as the most vital and challenging for presenting content and establishing the user experience. From there, the design can adjust to larger formats and screens. The approach is considered optimal for creating responsive websites.

“As we worked through the proposals it became apparent that Weblinx was by far the best option for us. Their own website is full of great examples of their work.” said Rodgers Memorial Library Director Linda Pilla. “The calendar for the project is excellent. Covid-19 did affect the project schedule, but not the excellence of the work.”

The latest launch expands the Weblinx portfolio of public library websites across the country. Recent library website launches include Sioux Center (Iowa) Public Library, Bolivar-Harpers Ferry Public Library (West Virginia), Harvard Diggins Library (Illinois), and Crystal Lake Public Library (Illinois).

“The Rodgers Memorial Library website offers staff user-friendly tools to manage their site and post relevant digital resources to connect with their patrons” said Weblinx CEO Andy Clements. Library Director Linda Pilla added, “We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our patrons since the site launched. They, as we are, thrilled with the finished product.”

Weblinx, Inc. provides distinctive designs for compelling brand and internet identities. Through Weblinx, clients connect with their target customers in a singular voice refined by award-winning creativity and digital-marketing consultation. Weblinx has designed and serves more than 1,500 websites and digital-marketing programs for business, non-profit and government agencies. For more information, please call (630) 551-0334 or visit www.weblinxinc.com.