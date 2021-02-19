Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Two vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#:  21A500541                                    

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

 

STATION: Derby                                          

 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 02/17/2021    1548 hours

 

STREET: US RT 5

 

TOWN: Barton

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I-91

 

WEATHER: Clear             

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Samuel Mathews

 

AGE: 30  

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, Vermont  

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: No injuries

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Matthew Gosselin

 

AGE: 36

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, Vermont

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Y/ non-life threatening

 

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 02/17/2021 at approximately 1548 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash near US RT 5 and the Interstate 91 on ramp in the town of Barton. Orleans Fire/EMS responded to the scene to assist. The operator of vehicle # 1 was identified as Samuel Mathews and the operator of vehicle # 2 as Matthew Gilman. Upon further investigation it was determined Mathews was traveling south on US RT 5 and proceeded to take a left-hand turn onto I-91 when he crossed the center line and struck vehicle # 2 on the driver side. The operator of vehicle # 2 was taken to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing.

 

Trooper Nathan Handy 

Vermont State Police 

Troop A - Derby Barracks 

35 Crawford Road 

Derby, VT 05829

(802)334-8881

