Derby Barracks/Two vehicle crash

CASE#: 21A500541
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/17/2021 1548 hours
STREET: US RT 5
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I-91
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samuel Mathews
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: No injuries
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Matthew Gosselin
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Y/ non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/17/2021 at approximately 1548 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash near US RT 5 and the Interstate 91 on ramp in the town of Barton. Orleans Fire/EMS responded to the scene to assist. The operator of vehicle # 1 was identified as Samuel Mathews and the operator of vehicle # 2 as Matthew Gilman. Upon further investigation it was determined Mathews was traveling south on US RT 5 and proceeded to take a left-hand turn onto I-91 when he crossed the center line and struck vehicle # 2 on the driver side. The operator of vehicle # 2 was taken to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing.
