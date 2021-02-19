Derby Barracks/Two vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A500541

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/17/2021 1548 hours

STREET: US RT 5

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: I-91

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samuel Mathews

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: No injuries

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Matthew Gosselin

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Y/ non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/17/2021 at approximately 1548 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash near US RT 5 and the Interstate 91 on ramp in the town of Barton. Orleans Fire/EMS responded to the scene to assist. The operator of vehicle # 1 was identified as Samuel Mathews and the operator of vehicle # 2 as Matthew Gilman. Upon further investigation it was determined Mathews was traveling south on US RT 5 and proceeded to take a left-hand turn onto I-91 when he crossed the center line and struck vehicle # 2 on the driver side. The operator of vehicle # 2 was taken to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing.