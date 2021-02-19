Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

CASE #: 21A500507

 

TROOPER: Brian Connor                STATION: Derby                    CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 2/14/21 @ 0735 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): Kittredge Road, Brownington, VT

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Michael Hale

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Michael Hale was arrested for violating his conditions of release.  Hale was held until the court could appoint a responsible adult and is due in court on 2/16/21. 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

21A500507/Michael Hale

