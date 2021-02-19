21A500507/Michael Hale

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT: Violation of Conditions of Release

CASE #: 21A500507

TROOPER: Brian Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/14/21 @ 0735 hours

LOCATION (specific): Kittredge Road, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Michael Hale

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Michael Hale was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Hale was held until the court could appoint a responsible adult and is due in court on 2/16/21.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881