21A500507/Michael Hale
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT: Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE #: 21A500507
TROOPER: Brian Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/14/21 @ 0735 hours
LOCATION (specific): Kittredge Road, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Michael Hale
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Michael Hale was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Hale was held until the court could appoint a responsible adult and is due in court on 2/16/21.
