RE: Saint Albans // Request for Information *UPDATE*

Saint Albans // Request for Information *UPDATE*
CASE#: 21A200544
Trooper Christopher Finley
St. Albans
DATE/TIME: 02/15/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT
On 02/16/21, the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks issued a press release requesting assistance identifying two suspects in a theft/fraud incident in Richford, VT. Through numerous tips from members of the public, Troopers were able to identify the suspects as Elvin Sweet and Crystal Ahl of Swanton, VT. Sweet and Ahl were subsequently issued citations to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on 03/22/21 at 0830.