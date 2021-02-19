RE: Saint Albans // Request for Information *UPDATE*

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST TO IDENTIFY

CASE#: 21A200544

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/15/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/16/21, the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks issued a press release requesting assistance identifying two suspects in a theft/fraud incident in Richford, VT. Through numerous tips from members of the public, Troopers were able to identify the suspects as Elvin Sweet and Crystal Ahl of Swanton, VT. Sweet and Ahl were subsequently issued citations to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on 03/22/21 at 0830.